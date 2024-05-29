Getty Images

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been side by side on a super hyped global tour for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Will and Martin about the blockbuster franchise, and how training for those actions scenes has changed over the past three decades.

Will quipped, "Lots of different knee work, you know? Yeah, you use your knees. And thigh work.”

Martin revealed, "Will worked out on his own. I worked out on my own.”

“He started sneaking," Will teased. "He was sneaking working out.”

“I was trying to surprise him," Martin commented. "I started gaining weight when we started working... They was feeding us so good.”