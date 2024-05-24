Watch the ‘All American’ Cast Celebrate 100 Episodes!

“All American” is about to hit 100 episodes!

In honor of the milestone moment, the cast is reflecting on what it means to them. Watch!

Bre-Z called it a “proud moment,” and Cody Christian added, “There is so much to be grateful for; there is so much to have respect for.”

Monet Mazur joked, “I have never done 100 of anything in my life!” Looking back, her own children have grown up since the show started, along with the kids in the show. Despite all that, she said it feels like it went by in “the blink of an eye.”

Chelsea Tavares shared, “Six years — I grew up with these people.”

Michael Evans Behling said, “I’ve learned a lot about myself being able to play this character,” and Karimah Westbrook revealed, “I feel like I have healed a lot through this show.”