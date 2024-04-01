‘All American’ Cast Teases Season 6 (Exclusive)

The CW

“All American” is back tonight for Season 6!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with stars Bre-Z, Samantha Logan and Monet Mazur to talk about the show and find out what is in store.

The series about an inner-city star athlete recruited to play football in Beverly Hills is about to hit 100 episodes!

Melvin asked the stars to look back at Season 1 and what they remember.

Monet said, “There was an instant chemistry with everyone that I think you can still see.”

Bre-Z added, “It was a beautiful day… Everybody was young. No one knew what they were doing!”

But nearly six years later, the cast of the sports drama has it figured out.

Teasing what’s ahead, Samantha said, “We're going to be seeing these characters in a different light this season than we've seen them before.”

Bre-Z shared, “All of our characters find their way back home. If I had to say anything about Season 6, I would say, ‘Welcome home.’ And that's what it feels like… We’re getting back to the same energy Season 1 had.”