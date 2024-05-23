‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Reveals What’s Next for Him (Exclusive)

NBC

Asher HaVon stopped by “Extra” just days after his historic win as the first openly LGBTQ+ singer to win “The Voice”!

He reflected on how he’s doing, making history, working with coach Reba McEntire, and what’s next for him.

Right now, HaVon shared, “I’m feeling really good… I’m a little sleepy, but I’m feeling really great.”

Sharing how he felt going into the season, he said, “I came into this competition not believing much of anything, you know, other than I thought I could sing a little bit. I was excited to see where this journey would take me, and so that was the mindset I came in with.”

When did he know he could win Season 25? Not until Monday night! He told us, “Yeah, it was my finale song, ‘I Will Always Love You.’”

Speaking about making history, he shared, “It means everything. You know, giving the community that I’m a part of a voice, a face, a sound, I think it’s a really big deal for sure.”

He made coach Reba McEntire a winner, and Asher explained why he chose her as a coach.

“She’s everything I desire to be. She’s an icon. She’s an actress. She’s won so many awards,” HaVon said. ”But before I left home, I had already made up my mind that I was going to choose Reba. And when she turned for me, I just felt like, okay, this has definitely happened for sure.”

He went on, “Her influence was very impactful on me. Things she told me, her guidance, all the knowledge and wisdom, just even about my voice and her listening to me, definitely helped me win the show.”

He added, “I knew that if I worked hard and win for myself, it was going to also be a win for her. So I was definitely pushing hard.”

John Legend called him the best vocalist in the competition. Asher said, “I was shocked… My mom would tell me all the time, but she’s my mother, like she’s supposed to, but John Legend saying that, I kind of believed it a lot.”