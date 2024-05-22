Asher HaVon & Reba McEntire Celebrate ‘The Voice’ Win: ‘Don’t Give Up’ (Exclusive)

Griffin Nagel/NBC

“Extra” celebrated with Asher HaVon and coach Reba McEntire after their “The Voice” Season 25 win!

Asher, who is the first LGBTQ+ “Voice” champ, reflected on how he had almost given up on his dream.

“I’m so excited, my heart is overjoyed,” he said. “I didn’t know this moment was ever possible for me. I had given up such a long time ago, but to be here, I know in my heart anything is possible now.”

HaVon said throughout the process Reba taught him to be “true to myself and trust my gift.”

As for his message for future LGBTQ+ “Voice” contestants?

“Everything you're going through right now is setting you up to bring you to greater than what you're going through,” HaVon said. “My life was not the best. I cried more than I ever laughed, but if I would have known then that all that would have brought me to this moment, I would have known that it would have been worth it, so don't give up.”

Reba called him “inspiring,” and said of her first win that she feels “gratitude.”

“Asher has worked his tail off for this and transformed in the positive way the best way and he's an inspiration to everyone that makes me feel very proud,” McEntire said.