How John Legend's Kids Luna & Miles Help Him Coach ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

On Monday night, John Legend was back at it on “The Voice” for the live shows.

"Extra" spoke with John, who opened up on his Mother's Day with wife Chrissy Teigen. He said, "Chrissy likes to chill for Mother's Day...I cook for her and the kids cook for her. For breakfast, she just wants to chill and not a lot of hoopla.”

As for what it was like to have Luna and Miles visit “The Voice,” John dished, "Luna and Miles have their own taste in music. Sometimes, I'll be listening to songs with them that I wouldn't pick for myself, they help me think about what my artist should sing... I think their musical taste is helpful."

John was ready for the live shows, saying the work isn't over yet! He elaborated, "We have a lot of work to do, the pressure is on, America is voting. For me, the big part of the coaching job is making sure they pick the right songs... The other aspect is just getting that performance exactly right."

Is he confident that Team Legend is going to win? He answered, "I'm confident that both Brian and Nathan are extremely talented artists and that they'll be up to this moment."

John also weighing in on the new coaches that were announced for Season 26 of “The Voice” with Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé joining Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

He said, “I'm excited for next season. I think Snoop is gonna be great...I love Gwen, I love coaching with her... I have never worked with Michael before so I am very curious to see how he will do as a coach."