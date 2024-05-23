Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is going out of this world in her new sci-fi thriller “Atlas” with Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the trio about their experience making the movie.

Lopez shared, ‘It was comfortable, easy, fun. I mean, when you get to work with really, really great actors, it’s always such a treat for me, you know, so I loved it. I had a really good time with these guys. They're awesome."

Simu chimed in, “I remember the first time, we literally were... Jen was, like, up encased because she's in a 20-foot high mech suit, you know, and I was like, ‘How are you doing?’ and you’re like, ‘I’ve been here for seven weeks.’”

"By myself in a one-woman show," Jen laughed.

In the movie, J.Lo plays a government analyst taking on a robot warrior with some AI help.

She had to do a lot of solo scenes as her character hurtled into space alone. Jen explained that she was "in a box with a green screen behind me... talking to nobody."

“It was intense," Jennifer admitted. "I thought it would be me by myself, be so fast, do the takes, don't have to worry about anybody else, you know, not remembering their lines. Like, it's just me, do you know what I mean? So I'm there, and then it's like, okay, first day, 'You're falling through the planets!' It's, like, going crazy. 'Now your leg broke!' It was so high intensity every day, and without having another actor to give you half the energy, it's just all you, I was exhausted. I was exhausted. I would leave the 'Atlas' set limping."

Sterling K. Brown spoke about one especially eye-popping scene that we won’t spoil, commenting, “I had to talk to an optometrist, and they sort of helped me out.”

While Lopez couldn’t watch the scene, Brown was all about it, noting, "It was a cool moment that'll be in cinematic history."

Simu plays an AI terrorist, and he said he enjoyed bring the evil character to life.

He shared, “Harlan was a lot of fun to play." Simu also quipped, "I don’t think I’ll see myself in a situation where I’ll ever want to kill Jen. I think that was the most amount of acting I had to do... Obviously, she's so lovely and wonderful. Why would you ever want to?"