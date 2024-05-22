Getty Images

Charlie Colin, a bassist and founding member of the band Train, has died at 58, reports TMZ.

The site reports that Colin fell in the shower while housesitting for friends in Brussels, Belgium. The friends found his body when they returned home from their trip five days ago.

Charlie’s mom told TMZ that her son was in Brussels teaching a music class at a conservatory and working on music for a film.

Colin was an original member of Train alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood. Together, they won two Grammys in 2002 with “Drops of Jupiter.”

He left the band in 2003. In 2023 he, opened up to "Delphine’s Circle" about his exit, saying, “There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it. We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record… We just never stopped. It’s kind of one those things where you feel like this is too good to be true. Most bands have a lifespan of a few years.”