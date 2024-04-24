Maya Erskine & Michael Angarano Expecting Baby #2

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star Maya Erskine and husband Michael Angarano are having another baby!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Maya announced that they were expecting their second child.

Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, Erskine wrote, “Big sister coming this summer.”

The couple are already parents to son Leon Frederick, who was born in 2021.

That year, Maya confirmed with Vogue that she gave birth. In the interview, she recalled telling Pen15” co-star Anna Konkle the happy news, saying, “[I] told her in person, socially distanced at a park, and then told all our friends in the ocean as a wave overtook us — again, socially distanced at the beach. It was very dramatic.”

Maya and Michael got engaged in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2020, the couple announced that they were engaged and expecting.

Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, Maya wrote on Instagram, “When 2 becomes 3. And please vote. #bidenharris2020.”

In his own post, Michael wrote, “And then there were 3… also, we're engaged.”