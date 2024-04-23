Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & Machine Gun Kelly Mourn

Getty Images

Over the weekend, rapper Chris King aka Christopher Cheeks was killed in a shooting in Nashville.

In a press release, police revealed that King lost his life after being shot during an armed robbery, which happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

King was hanging out with “a group of friends” when three suspects attempted to rob them and shots were fired.

After he was shot in an alleyway, King and his friends “ran off in separate directions.”

King was eventually found in a parking garage and rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

One of King’s friends was also struck by gunfire, but survived.

Police are currently investigating.

Following his death, big names like Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly mourned the loss.

Bieber wrote on an Instagram Story, “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

Almost 10 years ago, Justin and Chris lived together.

A few months ago, Chris wrote on Instagram, “Fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago. glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family. @justinbieber.”

Trippie Redd remembered King on Instagram, writing, “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!! 😪😪😪”