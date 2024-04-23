Nico Tortorella & Bethany C. Meyers Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Younger” star Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are having another baby!

The couple are expecting their second child together.

Bethany announced their pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “Things are expanding in the Meyers-Tortorella household—our hearts, our family, and my belly. 🥰 We are happy to announce that baby number two is coming in October.”

“It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal,” Meyers went on. “Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing. We did all the earthly tactics to get our babies, while our babies did all the heavenly ones. Together, we combine forces to prepare for their grand entrance into the world.”

The two are already the parents of daughter Kilmer Dove, 2.

Bethany showed their appreciation for Nico, writing, “To @nicotortorella, I can’t wait to go down this path again—one that is both familiar and completely unknown. Thank you for being the ultimate belly-rubber, crepe-finder, and Kilmer-soother so I can tack on another 30 minutes to my nap. Kilmer Dove, you are my first, and I love you. But pretty soon, I’m gonna need you to stop jamming your finger into my belly button while yelling ‘BA BA!!’”

Bethany ended the post with a message for anyone with pregnancy struggles.

Meyers wrote, “Lastly, I want to acknowledge that when you’ve experienced pregnancy loss or have struggled to conceive, pregnancy announcements always feel bittersweet, sometimes even your own. It’s not lost on me that some people reading this are still hoping for their first while I announce my second. There are never any words that make it better, so I won’t try to offer them. I will just let you know that you are seen and your sorrow is held, even in my joy. Love you all. Thank you, as always, for the endless support and understanding as we make these big life changes.”

Nico shared their own post on Instagram. They wrote, "This era has been all about transition, bending and shifting in order not to break. We left everything familiar to find something new—somewhere the grass really is greener because the sun shines more. We did it. We moved to a place where we can grow food year-round, where we can run barefoot, chase lizards, play in the ocean, and literally stop to smell the flowers. Somewhere we can continue to build our family."

"The very day we arrived at our new house, we made a baby. Really, it’s true. It’s funny how, when you commit to dreams and embrace changes, miracles unfold," Tortorella added.

Nico also had a sweet message for Bethany and Kilmer, writing, "Bethany, thank you for creating the space to continue to grow our family. We are nothing without you. I am constantly in awe of your strength and willingness to expand. And Kilmer Dove, get ready girl—it’s big sister energy from here on out. I love you both. I love all of you. All of it is you."

In 2021, Nico admitted that the fertility process was a struggle. During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, they said, “It’s a f**king process. I just wished we learned more about how to get pregnant and not about how not to get pregnant.”

“I’m in this place now with sex where I think it’s f**king stupid,” Tortorella quipped. “I love sex, don’t get me wrong; it’s such a beautiful thing, it’s an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix — it’s like getting high. It’s like getting off. I’m just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now.”

Nico noted, “I’m only having sex to get pregnant right now. And I haven’t had sex with a dude in two years. I haven’t had sex with anyone except for my partner since February of 2020. Which is strange. We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we’ve known each other. It’s been a f**king process.