Spice Girls Reunite at Victoria Beckham's 50th-Birthday Bash!

The Spice Girls reunited, if only for a day... and if only for a song!

At Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th-birthday bash on Saturday, all five of the Spice Girls got together to recreate the dance moves of their 1997 hit "Stop."

Victoria's husband David Beckham played videographer, capturing the jaw-dropping moment when Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C made magic together one more time.

Victoria later posted the clip to Instagram, writing, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

Guests including Marc Anthony and Eva Longoria could be seen bopping to the tune in the background as David, who was lip-synching, ended the all-too-brief recording.

Longoria commented, "Sooo fun!" on the post.

It's been just over 30 years since the five women first auditioned for the group, which went on to become a global sensation. The Spice Girls enjoyed nine no. 1 hits in the U.K., and four U.S. Top 10s, including the international chart-topper "Wannabe."

