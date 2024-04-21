Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini Wed in New Orleans

Getty Images

"Mad Men" actress Christina Hendricks married longtime love George Bianchini in New Orleans this weekend, People magazine reports.

The actress, 48, and her camera operator groom were married in a ceremony she called "sexy" that was officiated by Garbage rocker Shirley Manson.

"It was super exciting for us because I really think she is one of the most extraordinary writers and poets," Hendricks told People of Manson, her close pal. "We just look at her and her marriage to her husband Billy, and they are couple goals for us."

The couple picked New Orleans because they see it as their city.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle," she told the outlet.

Seventy-six guests witnessed the nuptials at Napoleon House in the French Quarter, described by Hendricks as a "rustic, Cuban, Spanish, European" landmark with "the most gorgeous walls with paint peeling off."

The couple planned the affair while Hendricks was shooting Sky TV's "Small Town, Big Story."