Howie Schwab of ESPN's 'Stump the Schwab' Dies at 63

Getty Images

Howie Schwab, a beloved former ESPN star, has died at 63, the network announced Saturday.

Schwab was hired by ESPN in 1987, spending 26 years with the brand — mostly behind the scenes as a statistician.

From 2004-2006, Schwab appeared on "Stump the Schwab," on which contestants duked it out with him over sports trivia. He became, for the first time, an on-camera celebrity, thanks to his encyclopedic knowledge of sports and engaging personality.

"Howie played a vital role in my career — his incredible research was so valuable for decades," ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said in a statement provided to the network. "Howie's loyalty & dedication was so special. His passion & love for sports was off the charts. Most recently he was ecstatic with the UConn Huskies going back to back and was also thrilled to see Rick Pitino bring back his beloved St. John's to prominence."

Schwab was born September 17, 1960, in New York., serving as EIC of "College & Pro Football News Weekly" prior to his long run with ESPN.