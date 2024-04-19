Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

New details have been released about Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr.’s cause of death, nearly a month after he died at age 87.

TMZ reports Gossett Jr. died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease aka COPD.

Heart failure and atrial fibrillation were listed as contributing factors in his death.

In late March, Gossett Jr.’s family announced his sad passing. They said, “It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”