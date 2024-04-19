Celebrity News April 19, 2024
Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed
New details have been released about Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr.’s cause of death, nearly a month after he died at age 87.
TMZ reports Gossett Jr. died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease aka COPD.
Heart failure and atrial fibrillation were listed as contributing factors in his death.
In late March, Gossett Jr.’s family announced his sad passing. They said, “It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Gossett Jr. was no stranger to health battles — he struggled with alcohol and cocaine addiction in the '80s and '90s, endured toxic mold syndrome, and beat prostate cancer.