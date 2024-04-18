Why Tyler Cameron Is ‘Upset’ by Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Split (Exclusive)

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Tyler Cameron is headed back to TV!

Years after appearing on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Cameron is fixing houses on “Going Home with Tyler Cameron.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Tyler, who weighed in on “Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s announcement that they are divorcing just three months after their TV wedding.

He said, “I’m upset for them, sad for them, of course, but what a stain… They're the old folks, they’re supposed to show us what love really is — lead by example.”

Of what may have gone in the relationship, he said, “I really think it’s because when you’re older, you’re just set in your ways, like, ‘I’m not changing for you.’”

Tyler got his first taste of reality TV with “The Bachelorette,” and now he’s taking it on again with “Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

The show follows Tyler as he moves back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to launch his own construction and renovation company after the sudden loss of his mom.

Of the concept of the show, Tyler said, “It’s basically taking a construction show, like a home reno show, and adding a little bit of a reality show to it… You get your before-afters, but you also get little storylines and plots along the way. It’s a fun show.”

He commented, “Before my mom passed away, the idea was she was gonna be my partner on this show and help me find real estate opportunities… ‘cause she was a realtor and my dad’s a builder… My dad handed her the last payment. ‘This house is paid free and clear. This is yours now.’ And then I was gonna renovate it as a surprise on the show.”

Despite her death, Cameron felt the need to “finish” the renovation, saying, “It was a true labor of love.”

He added, “We found ways throughout the house to honor her… and now she lives on through the house… I’m driving by every day now to make sure it’s good.”

The show also features some of his exes like Hannah.

He raved, “She comes on. She's a designer for us. We were in a pinch. I was like, ‘I really need help.’ Hannah knocked it out of the park. It was amazing.”