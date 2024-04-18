‘Walking Dead’ Star Tom Payne & Wife Welcome Twins

Getty Images

“Walking Dead” alum Tom Payne is now a dad of three!

Tom and his wife Jennifer Akerman have welcomed twins.

The couple told People magazine, “We are overjoyed to share the news that on April 1st, 2024, we welcomed twins into our family! An entirely unexpected and wonderful surprise.”

The couple are also parents to son Harrison, 2.

They added, “Harrison is over the moon to have not one but two new siblings… Jennifer and I have joked that he had something to do with this because there's nothing he likes more than a house full of people."

The pair are planning to document their life journey on their podcast “California Dreamin’”

They said, “We're excited to share our journey (from the moment we found out we were having twins, to their unique birth and beyond) in our new podcast California Dreamin'. We'll be talking about our life in LA and how we now juggle our careers with three kids!”