Getty Images

Kid Cudi is getting married!

The 40-year-old announced his engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore, just after news broke that he was headed to Coachella for weekend two.

The artist, real name Scott Mescudi, posted pics of the pair on Instagram, and gushed, “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all 🥹”

He went on, “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola.”

The star closed with, “Happy Cud in full effect 😉🙏🏾.”

Lola, a menswear designer, shared his post on her Stories and wrote, “The smiles on our faces says it all.”

He responded on his Stories, “Love you more my baby angel.”

Sartore also shared a pic on her account, writing, “I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott. ❤️‍🔥”



She also praised his part in the new “Sonic the Hedgehog” spin-off series “Knuckles,” telling followers, “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”

He responded in the comments, “U have me forever ❤️ 🥹.”

In the past, Cudi was linked to artist Cassie Ventura, lawyer Jamie Baratta and costume designer Raquel Deriane. He also has a 14-year-old daughter Vada, from a previous relationship.

As for the Coachella news, the Grammy winner will be stepping in to replace Vampire Weekend on the lineup.

He wrote on Instagram, “INSANO BOY IS COMIN 😈🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤.”