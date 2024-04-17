Storm Reid Says ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Will Happen ‘If It’s Meant to Be’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Storm Reid hit the red carpet to support her “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya at the “Challengers” L.A. premiere.

In addition to gushing over Zendaya, Storm spoke about the wait for Season 3 of “Euphoria," which has been delayed.

HBO said in a statement that it was allowing its cast to "pursue other opportunities" even as all parties "remain committed to making an exceptional third season."

Storm noted, "People being so anxious is a testament to the support and how much people love the stories and the show itself. So, I mean, you just gotta be patient."

She continued, "We're in a holding pattern right now. We're taking a break, but I'm sure if it's meant to be, we'll be able to come back together and do Season 3, and it'll be great."

During a break from the show, Reid is enjoying life as a college student at USC and watching their women’s basketball team during March Madness!

She said, “I’m so grateful and so blessed to be able to balance both school and, like, doing cool things like this.

“Being at school and just being able to have some normalcy and, like, go to the football games, go to the basketball games, stay out until 3 a.m. and go to the doughnut shop, those are the things that, you know, like shape you as a young human,” Storm emphasized.

At the premiere, Zendaya also discussed the future of “Euphoria,” telling Variety that she’s not in charge. She added, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course, but it’s beyond me.”