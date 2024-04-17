‘Hacks’ Star Ally Maki Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“Hacks” actress Ally Maki, 37, is pregnant!

Maki is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Travis Atreo.

She told People magazine, “There's no hiding it anymore. I'm showing a lot, so it's time to announce it. Plus, I don't want to hide it anymore. I'm at the point where I want my bump to be out and proud!"

Maki is currently in her second trimester. She said, “I'm 26 weeks.”

“It's been so beautiful in really unexpected ways," Ally revealed about her pregnancy. "But it's also been preparing me for parenthood in that you have the ultimate stress of doing all these tests after tests. That was just something I wasn't expecting — just how many tests you do!"

Calling it a “freeing” experience, Ally explained, “Like, you know what? Whatever's going to happen will happen. We're just going to love this child so much. We already love her."

Ally and Travis have been planning for a family for quite some time, but a health issue forced them to delay.

She said, “I went in for a routine physical and I tested positive for Grave's disease. That was devastating because I'm in my 30s and we'd wanted to start trying but then we had to wait a full year and a half to go through everything, and get the all-clear from my endocrinologist to start trying."

Ally also opened up about her cravings and what she’s doing during her pregnancy. She commented, “I'm weirdly obsessed with watching ‘Survivor.’ I'll be watching ‘Survivor’ and just crying. I've been watching it so much that we joke that we'll have to name the baby Jeff Probst. Oh, I crave bagels with cream cheese. My fiancé and I will go to Costco and get the 12-pack rolls and I'll just go right through them."