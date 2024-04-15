Nina Agdal & Logan Paul Expecting First Child

Instagram

Model Nina Agdal and YouTuber Logan Paul have a baby on the way!

On Monday, the engaged couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote, “Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼.”

The post included a photo of Nina and Logan kissing as he held up a sonogram.

Nina showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting white top!

Logan also posted the pics on his Instagram Story, saying, “The next chapter will be be very special.”

On her Instagram Story, Nina gushed, “[Can’t] wait to meet my new best friend.”

The pregnancy news comes almost a year after Logan proposed to Nina in Lake Como, Italy.

A source told DailyMail.com that the couple, who had been enjoying a romantic vacation at the hotel Passalacqua, “fell to their knees and embraced” on the hotel's terrace after Agdal said yes.”

Paul reportedly had a photographer disguise himself as a waiter to capture photos of the moment with his camera.

The couple first went public with their relationship in December 2022 with a coupled-up Instagram photo Paul captioned: “Lucky Me.”

Shortly after that, Agdal, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated six times, shared a photo on New Year’s Eve of herself kissing Paul on the cheek.