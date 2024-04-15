Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News April 15, 2024

Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

“Revenge” stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents again!

Emily took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the secret arrival of their newborn daughter.

The 37-year-old actress wrote, "✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕. "

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

VanCamp included a precious black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny hand.

The couple’s friends and fans took to Instagram to congratulate the stars.

“Revenge” actor Barry Sloane posted, "❤❤👏,” while Emily’s “The Resident” co-star Manish Dayal wrote, “Congratulations Emily ! 👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽”

Emily and Josh announced they were expecting on Instagram just weeks before Rio’s birth.

Alongside two black-and-white maternity photos, Emily wrote, “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍.”

In one pic, VanCamp posed in jeans and a black turtleneck. In another, she was joined by Josh and their daughter Iris, who was born in 2021.

A few years ago, Emily and Josh secretly welcomed Iris. The news came as a surprise, since the couple never announced that they were expecting.

Emily and Josh have been married for five years.

They started dating after meeting on the set of “Revenge” in 2011.

2024 Star Babies View Gallery
#BabyNews #CelebrityNews #EmilyVanCamp #JoshBowman #TrendingStories

More

More in Celebrity News