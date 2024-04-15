Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

“Revenge” stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents again!

Emily took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the secret arrival of their newborn daughter.

The 37-year-old actress wrote, "✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕. "

VanCamp included a precious black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny hand.

The couple’s friends and fans took to Instagram to congratulate the stars.

“Revenge” actor Barry Sloane posted, "❤❤👏,” while Emily’s “The Resident” co-star Manish Dayal wrote, “Congratulations Emily ! 👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽”

Emily and Josh announced they were expecting on Instagram just weeks before Rio’s birth.

Alongside two black-and-white maternity photos, Emily wrote, “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍.”

In one pic, VanCamp posed in jeans and a black turtleneck. In another, she was joined by Josh and their daughter Iris, who was born in 2021.

A few years ago, Emily and Josh secretly welcomed Iris. The news came as a surprise, since the couple never announced that they were expecting.

Emily and Josh have been married for five years.