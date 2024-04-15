Billionaire Heiress Ivy Love Getty & Tobias Engel Split

Getty Images

Ivy Love Getty, the great-granddaughter of J. Paul Getty, is calling it quits with actor husband Tobias Engel.

After four years of marriage, Getty filed for divorce in January, Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that a prenup is in place to protect her billionaire family’s assets.

They said, “Obviously, being a member of the Getty family, Ivy is careful about legal entanglements.”

According to the court docs, it is a “contested” divorce, which means things could get ugly.

In 2021, they celebrated their union with a San Francisco wedding at the Getty mansion, a year after privately tying the knot.

Ivy told Vogue, “It’s just like everything I could have dreamed of and more. So it’s wild when something so magical comes true because you’ve thought about it but didn’t actually think it would. Miracles happen."

For her big day, Ivy wore a one-of-a-kind custom John Galliano dress, created from broken-mirror shards.

The wedding was also attended by some big names, including “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy, who served as Ivy’s maid of honor, as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who officiated.

The wedding festivities were captured by famed photographer Jose Villa.

Anya celebrated Ivy’s big day, writing on Instagram, “My baby girl got married yesterday. Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle.”

She added, “I am so PROUD of the woman you’ve become. If you’re ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever. CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride 💋♥️👯‍♀️."