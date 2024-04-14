John Wayne Bobbitt, Whose Wife Sliced Off His Penis, Now Loses 10 Toes

Getty Images

John Wayne Bobbitt, whose wife Lorena cut off his penis in 1993 after what she claimed was years of abuse, is back in the news — and this time, he's lost all 10 toes.

Bobbitt, 57, says in a new U.S. Sun interview that toxic peripheral polyneuropathy, which he acquired during a stint at the notorious U.S. army base Camp Lejeune in the '80s, has necessitated amputation of his toes 30 years after his wife's attack.

Back then, Lorena Bobbitt (now Lorena Gallo) claimed her husband had raped and tormented her, but he was acquitted on rape charges. She was found not guilty of assault by reason of insanity, sentenced to 45 days in a mental health facility.

Bobbitt cashed in with two porn movies after his penis was successfully reattached, while Gallo went on to found a nonprofit serving domestic abuse survivors.

To this day, Gallo stands by her version of events, while Bobbitt, who hopes to receive a sizable settlement from the U.S. government now that President Biden has signed off on the release of $1 billion to help affected service members, says he wants her to apologize.

Bobbitt tells The Sun he believes his poisoning by vinyl chloride, which existed at unsafe levels in the water around the camp for 35 years, affected his cognitive health, leading to some of his problems with Lorena.

"There is a saying that truth is the antidote to chaos," Bobbitt now says. "Things can be a lot better if you tell the truth. My heart was ripped out but she has her story, and I have mine."