Rico Wade, Outkast Collaborator & Organized Noize Member, Dies at 52

Rico Wade, who was a member of the production trip Organized Noize and known for his work with Outkast, has died.

Wade, who was just 52, was eulogized by his best friend, Killer Mike, on Instagram: "I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll."



He went on, "This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey' . The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it' .....we all are. Love and Respect Michael #RipRicoWade #WeDF#OrganizedNoize #MusicalGenius."

Wade’s family said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother Rico Wade. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time.”

Organized Noize said in its own statement, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.”

No cause of death was noted in coverage of Wade's sudden passing.