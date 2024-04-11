Getty Images

Monica Garcia is pregnant with her fifth child!

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star announced the news on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

Garcia revealed she is expecting with a secret boyfriend she’s dated for a year, and said the news came as a surprise.

"Honestly, we were both in shock, but he has been incredible,” she said.

Monica continued, "I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You're pregnant,'" she recalled. "I'm like, ‘I'm 39! Like, there's no way. I'm on birth control.' By all means, I should not be pregnant."

As for how she met her man, Garcia said they crossed paths at Utah’s Wasatch Excursions and revealed he’s 10 years younger.

"That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene," she recalled. "So, that is when I met him. I was like, ‘Give me your phone.' He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there."

Monica was previously married to Mike Fowler. They wed in 2009. She filed for divorce in 2013, but the couple reconciled. They eventually split again and finalized their divorce in October.