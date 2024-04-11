Getty Images

It was date night for Lauren Sanchez, 54, and Jeff Bezos, 60, Wednesday at the White House!

Lauren stunned in a sexy red Rasario corset dress that retails for more than $2,000.

The off-the-shoulder dress featured lace detailing and a revealing sheer midriff.

She completed the look with diamond earrings, a gold clutch, and Page Six reports she was wearing Gianvito Rossi Flavia heels.

The state dinner was in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and was held at the East Room of the White House.

Afterward, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. The first two pics showed the former “Extra” correspondent posing in the red ensemble, while the last was her enjoying some pizza at the end of the night.

