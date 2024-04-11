Celebrity News April 11, 2024
Kato Kaelin Speaks Out Following O.J. Simpson’s Death
Kato Kaelin is speaking out in the wake of O.J. Simpson’s death.
Simpson died Wednesday, following a short battle with cancer.
Kato was a house guest at Simpson’s L.A. compound the night O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were killed at Nicole’s Brentwood condo in 1994.
Simpson was accused of the crime, and Kaelin was called as a witness for the prosecution at the murder trial. Simpson, however, was infamously found not guilty in 1995.
Statement @FoxNews @marthamaccallum @CNN @CBSNews @NBCNews @ABC @NEWSMAX @espn @NewsNation @RollingStone @people @TMZ @CourtTV @GMA @TODAYshow @CBSMornings @JesseBWatters @NBCLA @USATODAY @Outkick @dandakich @tomzenner @DrewandKB pic.twitter.com/KEgjdV0HYz— Kato Kaelin🇺🇸 (@Kato_Kaelin) April 11, 2024 @Kato_Kaelin
Kato posted a video on X following the news that O.J. had died, saying, “I’ve been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson. Foremost, I would like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father and that is never easy.”
He went on, “I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and to Kim, I hope you find closure. And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson: may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light who beamed bright. May we never forget her.”