Getty Images

Kato Kaelin is speaking out in the wake of O.J. Simpson’s death.

Simpson died Wednesday, following a short battle with cancer.

Kato was a house guest at Simpson’s L.A. compound the night O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were killed at Nicole’s Brentwood condo in 1994.

Simpson was accused of the crime, and Kaelin was called as a witness for the prosecution at the murder trial. Simpson, however, was infamously found not guilty in 1995.

Kato posted a video on X following the news that O.J. had died, saying, “I’ve been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson. Foremost, I would like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father and that is never easy.”