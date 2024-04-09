Getty Images

Model Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, have reportedly called it quits.

Just days after she referred to him as her “boyfriend” on her Instagram Live, a source told Page Six, “It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating.”

A friend of Aoki told the outlet that she supposedly told her pals, “Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him.”

It is unclear if their 44-year age difference had anything to do with the rumored breakup.

Last week, Aoki and Vittori were spotted kissing on the beach in St. Barts in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

When the photos came out, a source told People magazine, “Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each other’s company.”

Aoki’s famous father Russell Simmons also reacted to the romance rumors, telling TMZ, “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices. All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Russell noted that his daughter gave him a warning about the photos beforehand.

Aoki is making a name for herself in the modeling world. She recently modeled for the BCBG New York Spring/Summer 2024 line as part of their brand visuals. She has also modeled for Tommy Hilfiger.

Courtesy of BCBG