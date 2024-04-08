Nicola Coughlan Teases Super Romantic ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan is spilling some tea on Season 3, which centers on her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Coughlan, who teased, "I've been lucky enough to see a couple episodes now, and I'm so happy. It's super romantic, this season. It’s really beautifully written. So much happens in each episode, like, you won’t have room to breathe, and I’m super proud of it.”

As for Lady Whistledown's future, Coughlan shared, “She’s back at it. At one point, you know, she was going to give up last season. She’s absolutely not given up. She’s getting herself in trouble like she always does.”

When Mona asked if the steamy “mirror scene” teasers with Penelope and Colin gave any hints about what is going to happen, Nicola played coy, saying, “Potentially.”

For now, Nicola and Lydia West are starring in the series “Big Mood" as two millennial best friends navigating their way into their 30s.

They dished on the journey their characters take and their off-screen friendship.

Lydia said, “They just have that spark… like, finishing each other’s sentences, like you know when you’re with your best friend and you just, like, you get each other and you love each other and you can be so honest with each other? They’re just so themselves and they really understand each other.”

On the show, Nicola’s character struggles with her mental health, which was a “daunting undertaking.”

She pointed out, “I’ve never played a character this complex and I did, you know, research on bipolar disorder but I had to keep in my head at the end of the day, like, ‘You’re playing this woman, she’s a fully rounded human being, bipolar disorder is a facet of who she is but it’s not all of who she is.’”

According to Lydia, the movie focuses on the “love story” of their characters, which is not always “beautiful and fun,” but also the “toxic” and “codependent” aspects.

She said, “It’s like a multi-dimensional relationship between them both.”

In real-life, the two have a “natural, easy friendship,” which transfers on-screen.

Nicola joked, "We share the same amount of laziness, which is very comforting because we’d be like, 'I’m so tired. I wanna go home now. I’m done.' Because we shot this show in seven weeks, so it was a crazy schedule, very punishing, and we’d be, like, tired girlies together."

Lydia agreed, "Our director would come up to us and be like, Why don’t we try it in this...?' and we’d be like, 'No notes.' She'd be like, 'Oh, okay.' But we were obviously joking. I think that kind of shows our attitude towards, like, work. We’re very easygoing and we just wanted to have fun and make the show as, like, just the chemistry you see on-screen. I think there’s nothing worse than manufactured chemistry that isn’t real, and you can tell."