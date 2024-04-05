“Twilight” actress Elizabeth Reaser, 48, has a major secret to share!

In a new interview with Vogue, Reaser revealed that she’s been married for 8 months to Academy Award-winning composer Bruce Gilbert.

Over the summer, the pair eloped in an intimate ceremony at Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

She told Vogue, “Originally, we were making these huge lists of people to invite but we realized pretty quickly it didn't feel right for us. We decided to elope instead, with a couple of friends as witnesses."

One famous friend who attended was Sarah Paulson. Paulson’s partner Holland Taylor officiated the wedding.

For her special day, Reaser wore a Danielle Frankel gown and accessorized with simple jewelry and makeup.

She walked down the aisle as a mandolin player, and guitarist played their instruments.

Elizabeth shared, “It was so beautiful that we stopped at the end of the aisle and had an impromptu first dance. I think it may have been the purest moment of happiness in my life."

As for the moment they exchanged vows, Reaser called it the “most intense experience.” She elaborated, “Something happened to us when we said the vows. It did change everything. I was trying not to cry the whole time except for when I was laughing."

In 2017, Elizabeth and Bruce met while he was walking his dogs in Silver Lake, where she was hosting a dog playdate.

She quipped, “We owe our dogs everything.”

After five years of dating, Bruce proposed to Elizabeth at Hotel II San Pietro di Positano in Italy, which she describes as her “favorite place in the world.”

She admitted, “I was completely shocked! He secretly filmed it by shoving his iPhone in a lattice on the balcony, and we watched it almost immediately after as I was in complete disbelief! Then he played Beyoncé’s ‘Summer Renaissance,’ and we danced.”