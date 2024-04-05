Getty Images

Stars took to social media on Friday to share their reactions to the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit near New York City.

The epicenter of the quake was in New Jersey, but felt in NYC and Philadelphia too.

The New York Times reports all flights are temporarily grounded, but there are no reports of any major damage from the tremors.

Some of the celebs reacting to the jolt included Jessica Chastain, Busy Phillips and Barbara Corcoran.

Did we just have an earthquake?! NYC — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 5, 2024 @jes_chastain

This is really nuts. Hope everyone is ok and that our buildings weren’t damaged 🤍 https://t.co/kh8QIY4ev2 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 5, 2024 @jes_chastain

like guys. i think there was an earthquake in nyc. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 5, 2024 @BusyPhilipps

Barbara posted a funny video of herself fully dressed in a bathtub with a cup of coffee in her hand, but unsteady on her feet. It was set to Carole King's "I Feel the Earth Move," and she wrote, "Everyone in nyc right now."

Andy Cohen was at the gym when the earthquake hit and didn't feel it. He explained on Instagram Stories that everyone working out didn't feel it, but those in the locker room did.

