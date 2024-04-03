Getty Images

Lizzo, 35, is setting the record straight on her recent “I quit” comments.

Just days ago, she declared on social media that she was sick of the haters, adding, "I didn't sign up for this sh*t—I QUIT."

The post left some wondering if she was walking away from music.

Now, Lizzo has told her Instagram followers, “When I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.”

She posted a video, while wearing a teal swimsuit, saying, “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, and I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

The singer wants to inspire others, saying, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

Her original message, from four days ago, stated, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet.”

Lizzo went on, "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."