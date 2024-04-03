Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars Angela Amezcua and Kiptyn Locke are going public with their relationship!

On Tuesday, the two made it Instagram official, writing, “After many amazing months together, guess it’s about time we share our love with the world ❤️.”

The two included a series of photos, including one of them kissing!

Instagram

Locke appeared on Jillian Harris’ season of “The Bachelorette” in 2009, while Amezcua competed for Nick Viall’s heart on the 21st season of “The Bachelor.”

It isn’t the first time that either has dated someone from Bachelor Nation after appearing in the franchises.

Kiptyn dated Tenley Molzahn for more than two years after meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but they split in 2013.