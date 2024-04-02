Getty Images

In “Ripley,” based on Patricia Highsmith’s classic 1955 crime novel, Andrew Scott is scrappy con man Tom Ripley and Dakota Fanning is Marge, a woman who is on to his scheme to swindle his wealthy employer.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Dakota and Andrew about their “anti-chemistry,” and about how Dakota felt stepping into Gwyneth Paltrow’s shoes to play Marge.

While their characters “can’t stand each other,” the two had “so much fun” with their scenes together.

Andrew said, “They can see each other in a way that is really, it’s chemical… Even though they’re not romantically interested in each other, they know each other.”

Dakota commented, “You have to know what the chemistry is to then have an anti-chemistry.”

Before shooting the series, they met at a SAG Awards party. While Dakota called it a “really memorable night,” Andrew described it as “semi-memorable.”

He stressed the importance of having “fun” together since they were working on a “dark story.”

The series was shot over a year in Italy.

Fanning brought “six suitcases” with her, saying, “I always bring a lot of suitcases and bring a lot of stuff and I end up using every bit of it.”

Scott chimed in, “That’s not bad for a year.”

Dakota also opened about how her Marge is different from Gwyneth Paltrow’s version of the character from the 1999 film “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” She said, “It was made super clear from the beginning that this was an adaptation of the novel, really, and very separate from the film. I'm a huge fan of the film, but I really didn't think about it when we were filming because it just felt different. It looks different, there's a different feel and it’s, you spend a lot more time with the characters.”

Fanning emphasized that she would “never touch” Paltrow’s version of Marge.