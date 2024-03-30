Ernie Hudson: How He Looks Like THAT at 78!

Getty Images

Ernie Hudson has amassed over 250 credits in his nearly 50 years as an actor, most iconically his work as Winston in the "Ghostbusters" films.

But now, the 78-year-old actor is dealing with something more potent than supernatural slime: Internet thirst!

After he appeared at a March 21 photo-call with his "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" co-stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, observers couldn't help but notice he looked far younger and fitter than his years.

What's the secret?!

Telling People magazine it's "nice to be noticed," Hudson admits that going viral has been "a little bit of a surprise in the last couple of days."

"I've always been in what I consider fairly good shape," he goes on. "It's just that no one noticed until now."

One reason we noticed is thanks to a mishap that led to a stained jacket that day. Because of that, he posed in just a tight black T-shirt and jeans, which accentuated his buff body. But now that we've noticed, Ernie has a simple message regarding staying fit.

He and his wife of almost four decades, Linda Kingsberg, achieve about 10,000 steps a day. Additionally, Ernie says he's spent his 70s working out three days a week for one hour at a crack, using both a personal trainer and a Pilates instructor.

Not surprisingly, he eats mindfully — only between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. — and avoids meat, though not strictly. He stays hydrated, too.

Hudson also endorses looking out for your mental health.

“I've always looked at physicality more from a spiritual perspective than a physical,” he says. “The spiritual thing dictates the physical more than the other way around. So when I'm in a good space, I'm aware of just how I'm living my life, the other things fall in place.”

Part of feeling great has to do with having a soulmate in wife Linda. He told Closer in 2020 that she helped him kick cancer twice. “Linda’s been able to see the better part of me when I didn’t see it in myself, and I think she’s the only person aside from my grandmother who has,” he said at the time.

Hilariously, Ernie says the extra attention his looks have afforded him as he ages means he and his wife are never separated for too long!