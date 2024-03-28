Getty Images

Cecily Strong is getting married!

The “Saturday Night Live!” alum shared the happy news with Seth Meyers, revealing her boyfriend Jack popped the question after three years together.

She told Seth on “Late Night,” "I got engaged,” then joked, “You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you will never get married' — you were wrong!"

Jack, who stays out of the spotlight, proposed in December, but Cecily said she saw it coming.

"It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective," she explained. "We talked about getting married, and then one day he was like, ‘I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,' and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend that said, ‘How did it go? Ring emoji.'"

She recalled Jack asked, “Did you see that?” and told Seth, “I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie.' But — so then I knew."

Strong went on, "I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that'll be the surprise.’ And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?' So that's how we got engaged."

When she did finally get to wear the ring… it wasn’t the right size.

"I don't know my ring size. I wear, like, every size ring," she shared. "So, he took one of those, and it was five sizes too big — I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time, not as a statement, it just would've fallen off."

In 2020, she told Vulture that she met Jack at a Christmas party in 2019 and felt he was a gift from her late cousin Owen Strong, who died of brain cancer.