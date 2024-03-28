Getty Images

“Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and her writer husband Zeb Wells have called it quits after 14 years of marriage.

In the latest episode of “The Liz Moody Podcast,” Heidi revealed the split.

Without naming Zeb, she said, “Sadly I went through the end of a relationship, which it feels weird to say end because I also know that person will always be in my life, and it will transform in a different way. You know, sending them all the like love and respect in the world that I still have for them. But it was just a couple-year period of transition and grief and hope and loss and all of those things."

“But I will say that during that time I feel like I never wasted a day in getting to know myself, becoming a better version of myself and becoming a better friend and future partner I think,” Heidi emphasized. “That's just been a really cool reward out of something that was very painful and uncomfortable. And I will say the biggest thing I learned in that time is lean on the women in your life and your girlfriends."

Showing her appreciation to her close circle, Gardner added, “I already had amazing friends and family, but I will just say that women showed up in such an incredible way and showed me that in future relationships, my romantic partner I learned does not need to be my emotional rock. Oftentimes the women in my life just know better things to say and better ways I think to love me and take care of me in some of those moments."

Heidi noted that she does what she can to be supportive of her friends too. She said, “I always like to provide a safe space for my friends where, yeah, I let them know I'm team you and if you are team, that person, your partner, I'm gonna be on their team too if they're loving you. So, I always like to create a safe space so no one ever feels shame if they were just like throwing their partner under the bus one day and then they're like, 'But today is sweet.'"

Gardner did not share when they decided to end the marriage.