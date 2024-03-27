Simon Cowell Reveals New Reality Competition Show Plans (Exclusive)

"Extra's" Terri Seymour sat down with Simon Cowell, who didn’t think the show would make it to Season 19. He quipped, “In fact, I wish I had the notes from the first episode."

Simon admitted he was “a bit nervous” about the show at the beginning. He noted, “Thank god, it did well.”



He continued, "Now we are here, 20 years later and now… you get people... flying in from all over the world. They only get two minutes, remember that, you're gonna fly 16 hours and you've got 2 minutes and you don't know what's going to happen. But we are seeing things that we've genuinely never seen before."