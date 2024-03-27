‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani & Husband Jeff Split

Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani and her husband Jeff are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Chelsea filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their date of separation was listed as TBD.

Chelsea is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3.

She’s also requesting spousal support, but she didn’t request that the court terminate his ability to ask for alimony.

As for their divvying up their assets, that is also TBD.

The divorce docs do not note whether a prenup is in place.

The couple met on Tinder and tied the knot in 2017.

In 2022, Chelsea opened up on their relationship, telling DailyMail.com, “I don't want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don't think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."