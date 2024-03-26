Getty Images

Bryan Cranston is a big baseball fan!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Bryan, who is pumping up the 2024 MLB season with the “Anything Can Happen” promotional campaign.

Cranston shared, “I’m just coming at it from a fan who is like trying to put the ball on the tee for the audience to say, ‘Let’s get excited about baseball, because there’s a lot to be excited about.’”

As for how he got the commercial gig, Bryan said, ‘This gig here… first came from Jimmy Kimmel… The call first came from Jimmy.”

Jimmy’s company Kimmelot produced the ads that feature Bryan.

Cranston revealed, “When Kevin Kimmel, his oldest son, was young, I coached him in Little League because my daughter was on the same team... We’ve been friends for a long time.”