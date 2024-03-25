‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Chris Conran & Alana Milne Engaged

Getty Images

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne are taking the next step in their relationship!

Chris recently popped the question during their vacation in Bali.

Over the weekend, Chris shared their engagement news on Instagram. Along with some proposal photos, he wrote, “My dream girl said yes to forever ❤️.”

In her own post, Alana gushed, “I love you @chrisconran."

The engagement comes after nearly three years of dating.

In July, the pair celebrated their second anniversary. He wrote on Instagram, “Cheers to life's best two years with the girl who makes me the happiest guy on the planet. I love you to Pluto and back baby, here's to many many many years more."

In 2021, Chris was in a love triangle with Jessenia Cruz and Alana Milne on season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Things were going strong between Chris and Jessenia Cruz until Alana appeared on the show in episode seven of that season. Then, Chris ditched Jessenia for Alana and drew criticism for openly making out with Alana in front of Jessenia. After castmates confronted Chris and Alana, they opted to leave the show.