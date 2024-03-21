Marlon Wayans Bashes Ex Brittany Moreland for Her Child Custody Demands

Getty Images

Marlon Wayans, 51, is not happy with his ex Brittany Moreland, 34, who has filed a petition to have him established as the father of their daughter, Axl.

In court papers obtained by People magazine, Moreland is requesting full physical and legal custody of Axl.

Moreland is asking that visitation rights be given to Wayans.

Wayans weighed in on the filing to The Shade Room, quipping, “Do you pay all that money per month and be called a 'visitor?' Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I'll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it's bad, it's good...it's GOD."

According to the docs, Moreland is asking Wayans to pay “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth,” as well as her legal fees.

Though Wayans is currently paying $18,000 per month of child support to Moreland, she is asking for $2,000 more.

Moreland claims that Wayans earns $200,000 a month and can provide more child support that includes more than $5,000 in childcare and $3,000 in grocery and household supplies.

Moreland, who identifies herself as an “unemployed graduate student,” claims that her monthly expenses come out to over $20,000 per month.

In response to her financial demands, Wayans said, “It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2k.”

He added, “All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this.”

Wayans is also a dad to Kai, 23, and Shawn 22, his kids with ex Angelica Zachary.

As for the claims that he is keeping his toddler daughter a secret, Wayans responded, “The baby isn’t a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private. Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”