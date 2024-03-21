MEGA

Singer Ben Folds, 57, has finalized his divorce from Emma Sandall.

Folds pulled the plug on his fifth marriage in December, citing irreconcilable differences in court docs obtained by People magazine.

The pair were married for six years, with Folds listing their separation date as November 20, 2023.

According to the docs, a judge signed off on the divorce on February 27.

As part of the divorce, Folds has been ordered to pay $475,000 to Sandall for any interest that she has on their home in Nashville.

The papers stated, “Immediately upon receipt of said funds from husband, wife shall take the necessary steps to execute a quitclaim deed relinquishing all right, title, and interest to the marital home to husband."

Moreover, Folds has agreed to pay $650,000 to Sandall in 24 months with monthly payments of $27,084.33. He’ll also have to pay for her car insurance for a year.

Folds will also give up the title to a 2016 Honda CR-V to Sandall, pay $50,000 for furniture, and fork over $210,000 AUD to her from a National Australian Bank account.