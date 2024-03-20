Regina King on How She’s Persevered Following Her Son’s Death (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Regina King lost her son Ian Alexander Jr. to suicide two years ago, and now she’s opening up to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about how she’s persevered.

Ryte caught up with King at the “Shirley” premiere in L.A., where she walked the red carpet with her sister Reina, who produced the film.

Megan told them, “Just to see your bond and connection with each other, it almost brought tears to my eyes because I know you both suffered such an unimaginable loss filming this film. How were you able to support and uplift each other through this process?

King said, “Well, we have a village, and we are more than just sisters.” Reina referred to Regina as her “other half.”

Following Ian’s death at just 26 years old, Regina bravely went back to work to continue playing Shirley Chisholm, the first black U.S. congresswoman.

She finished the movie in her son's honor and memory.

Ryte asked, “What are some superpowers that were filled in you after this film was completed?”

Regina answered, “We know how resilient we are. Resilience is a superpower.”

Reina added, “Yeah, and patience.”

Regina also reflected on finishing the film, saying, “It's been a 15-year journey. It's bittersweet because it's here and we'll be moving on to the next thing, but it's sweet because Shirley's legacy is here and people who see this film, hopefully they're going to get on the Google and look up more and see all the amazing things she's done, and ask questions and hopefully get motivated, activated to be a part of the political process.”