Getty Images

M. Emmet Walsh, who appeared in “Christmas with the Kranks,” has died at the age of 88.

Walsh’s manager Sandy Joseph confirmed his death to TMZ, revealing that Walsh passed away at a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

It was unclear why he was in the hospital.

During his career, Walsh earned movie roles in “Ordinary People,” “The Jerk,” “Fletch,” “Blade Runner,” “Blood Simple,” “My Best Friend’s’ Wedding,” “A Time to Kill,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Wild Wild West,” and “Knives Out.”

As for TV, his credits include “Starsky and Hutch," "Baretta," "The Rockford Files," "The Sandy Duncan Show," "East of Eden," "Little House on the Prairie," "The Twilight Zone," "Unsub," "The Flash," "Home Improvement," "The X-Files," "NYPD Blue," "Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot," “Army Wives,” "Damages," "Adventure Time,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “American Gigolo.”

Walsh’s final acting credit is for “Green & Gold,” which is in post-production.

Walsh, who has no wife or kids, is survived by his nieces and nephews.