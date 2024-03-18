Sydney Sweeney on ‘Perfect’ Angelina Jolie Oscars Dress Moment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is dishing on her new horror film “Immaculate.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sydney, who recently wore Angelina Jolie’s Marc Bouwer 2004 Oscars dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year.

As for how that fashion moment came about, Sweeney shared, “It was a mixture between the designer Marc Bouwer and my stylist Molly Dixon… I just was blown away that I was even lucky to wear this outfit. We had it for quite a while and [were] trying to just find the perfect moment to wear the dress."

“There’s nothing more perfect than 20 years later at the Vanity Fair Oscar party,” Sweeney emphasized.

Sweeney opened up about seeing Jolie in the flesh, recalling, “I’ve seen her in a room once, and I remember sitting there and like the whole room parted ways and Angelina like walked through… just the most elegant, beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

Sydney wasn’t able to connect with Angelina though. She laughed, “This was years and years ago… I was too scared to say a word to anyone.”

Sweeney recently paid tribute to another Hollywood legend, Julia Roberts, with her dress at the GLAAD Media Awards. Referencing Julia’s hit movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” she said, “I put together an entire board for [Miu Miu] and that was one of my biggest inspirations, because I kind of wanted to just wrap up the whole ‘Anyone But You’ train with an ode to that."

Sydney’s current film “Immaculate” has been a decade in the making for her. She said, “It’s been quite a ride… I auditioned for a version of this project when I was 16 and they never ended up making it. I just could not stop thinking about it, and a couple years later, I was filming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and I got so inspired by Elisabeth Moss and the cinematography on the show that I just started dreaming up ‘Immaculate.’”

She said the original script was reworked to make her character older and match her more.

As for making the project happen, she said, “I still have to pinch myself… I’m so proud… but I’m also really appreciative of everybody who believed in me, that I could actually make it happen.”

Sydney also dished on hosting “SNL” and her “Anyone But You” co-star Glen Powell’s cameo, revealing that they'd love to work together again!

"I love working with him and we've had such a fun ride together," she said. "We've been reading and looking at different things."