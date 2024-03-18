Getty Images

Kate Middleton was out and about over the weekend, according to reports.

An insider told The Sun that Prince William and Kate stopped by a farm shop in Windsor on Saturday after watching their children play sports.

It is one of the few public sightings of Kate since her abdominal surgery in January, which has left many royal watchers speculating about her health.

The source told The Sun, “After all the rumors that had been going ’round, I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”

The insider added, “The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

Previous sightings of Kate included paparazzi photos of her riding in a car, but this outing was not caught on camera. There was also the edited image she posted on social media for U.K. Mother’s Day, which only brought more scrutiny and conspiracy theories.

The Palace previously announced that Kate would return to public duties after Easter.

In spite of the secrecy, one Sunday Times source believes she might reveal what has been going on not in an interview, but while working. “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public," the source said, "and I can see a world in which the Princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

Another source cited their private natures, but said, "They'll do it when they feel ready."