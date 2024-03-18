Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina on Upcoming 5th Wedding Anniversary (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Idris and Sabrina Elba chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on a date night at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. The couple, who were presenters at the show, were killing the fashion game, with Sabrina in vintage Versace and Idris in Gucci.

Idris was nominated for his Apple TV+ series, "Hijack,” about a business negotiator whose skills are put to the test when his seven-hour international flight is hijacked.

“Tough show to make,” Elba said. “Definitely the longest flight I have taken in my life, but it was fun." Mel asked if the show prepared him for that type of situation, but Idris insisted, "I hope not. Let’s just keep it fiction, thank you very much."

Sabrina shared, "But you do know how to look around the plane when we sit down now."

Idris agreed, “I definitely know what kind of plane I am on."

Sabrina went on, "You are definitely more informed.”

With the show coming back for Season 2, and Idris told Melvin, "I think it is going to be good, going to be different."

Sabrina and Idris are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in April. Mel asked Sabrina what we would be surprised to know about her husband. She said, "That he really is a homebody. He just wants to chill on the couch, watch movies, and be at home."

Idris asked, "Are you saying I'm boring?"

Sabrina continued, "He loves video games — people don't know that.”

Idris jumped in with what people wouldn't know about Sabrina, revealing, "She is actually a tongue-twisting genius... I mean tongue twisters... She's great. She should be in the [Guinness] World Records."

Smiling, she told him, "Tongue twisters... Get your mind out of the gutter, babe."

Mel also asked Sabrina about Idris' sexy Calvin Klein ad! "All I see when I look at it is the best day ever on set with my partner,” she admitted. “It was so fun. I love this guy so much — I love you too much."

Idris told her, "I love you, too."

Sabrina went on, "I look at that video and I have positive memories... My mom was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Sorry.’"