Damson Idris Jokes About Brad Pitt’s Advice on Their F1 Movie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Damson Idris spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as he hit the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, where he won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Snowfall.”

Sharing how it felt to be there, he said, "I feel loved, I feel supported, I feel at home. This is everything I ever dreamed of. I'm here with my mom... All the boxes are ticked tonight."

Talking about the experience of making "Snowfall," Idris shared, “I was a huge ‘Boyz n the Hood’ fan, so just having the opportunity to work with John Singleton, that was great. FX is known for creating daring, fearless content, that was great. The cast, I am still friends with them... It has been an amazing journey."

He added, “As long as we make art that we care about, the consumer will care about."

Now he has a Formula One movie with Brad Pitt coming soon. Damson called it "a dream come true."

He continued, "I am taking everything really smooth and calm and chill... Us as people, we deserve to be where we are today because we work really hard... I'm so grateful to God, so blessed. I'm standing in my power — I am here."